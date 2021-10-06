Heather Locklear Returns to Television with New Lifetime Bio-Pic

Lifetime has greenlit the new original movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story with Heather Locklear (Melrose Place) set to star in the emotional and inspiring true story of Kristine Carlson, co-author of the best-selling book series Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, who finds her world crashing down around her after Richard unexpectedly passes away.

Kristine Carlson joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the Lifetime movie that is a biopic of her true life.

