‘Heart Wall’ | 8 Signs You May Have A Wall Around Your Heart

When you experience deep grief, hurt, or loss, it may be interpreted as an assault on the core of your being, your heart, Dr. Brad says. These feelings can be so uncomfortable, so foreign and so difficult to deal with, that they often result in the formation of an energetic “wall” put up to protect the heart from further injury.





Veteran Holistic Physician and best-selling author Dr. Bradley Nelson joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with why some people struggle to give and receive love.



“A Heart-Wall is your body’s attempt to protect your vulnerable heart. When this energetic barrier of Trapped Emotions forms, it can keep us from feeling hurtful, negative emotions as deeply. Although this can be helpful in the short term, the problem is that it inhibits our ability to feel loving, joyful, wonderful emotions as well.”



Having a Heart-Wall can make it difficult to give and receive love and can block your from fully experiencing positive emotions such as happiness, gratitude, empathy, and more. It can cause feelings of loneliness, isolation, and sadness, as well as physical health issues. Answering yes to any of the following questions may indicate the presence of a Heart-Wall, Dr. Brad says.

