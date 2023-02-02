Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Wendy Wesley, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious heart healthy recipe.

Southwest Taco Bowls with Homemade Chimichurri

Ingredients:

½ – ¾ cup brown rice or farro, cooked

½ cup seasoned black canned beans

1 cup shredded lettuce or collard greens

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 cup chopped tomatoes

¼ cup guacamole or avocado

2 tbs chimichurri

Optional: ½ cup cooked ground beef or turkey, chopped cilantro, ¼ cup shredded cheese, ¼ cup corn

Homemade Collard Green Chimichurri

Ingredients:

1 handful fresh collard greens

1 handful fresh cilantro and/or parsley

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tbs vinegar

Salt and red pepper flakes

Directions: Place all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth

