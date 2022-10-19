American Heart Association Healthy for Life Facilitator and Registered Dietician Nutritionist Wendy Wesley joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a recipe for Oatmeal Fiber Bombs and countdown to the Heart Walk event coming up on Saturday, November 5th at Raymond James Stadium. For more info visit WFLA.com/heartwalk.

OATMEAL FIBER BOMBS RECIPE

Here’s a snack that is easy to make (4 ingredients) and will keep you full and give you sustained energy for hours. The extra “add-in” is your choice. Pick raisins, peanuts, almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds. These high-protein and high-fiber snacks are made in minutes and can be kept refrigerated for up to one week. They travel well in your purse or bag, too.



1/3 cup honey

1 and 1/4 cup oats

1/2 cup nut butter (peanut, cashew or almond)

1 cup combined add-ins (dried fruit like raisins; chopped nuts like peanuts, walnuts, almonds or pecans; seeds like chia, sunflower or green pumpkin)

Add honey, oats, nut butter and mix well. Add in your “add-ins” and mix again. With a teaspoon gather 1 rounded spoonful and shape into 1-inch balls. If the mixture won’t hold together add some water. If the mixture is too sticky add more oats. Place into an airtight container and refrigerate for 1 hour. They will keep in the refrigerator for 1 week