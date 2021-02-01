Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women

Dr. Nieca Goldberg is the Medical Director, Women’s Heart Program and Senior Advisor for Women’s Health Strategy, NYU Langone Health, she is the Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the NYU School of Medicine, the Co-Medical Director of the 92nd Street Y’s Cardio Rehab Program, a cardiologist, author, radio show host on Doctor Radio SIRIUS XM 81 of “Beyond the Heart,” and a nationally recognized pioneer in women’s heart health. Dr. Goldberg is a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and started the “Go Red For Women” campaign.

Dr. Goldberg joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about what women need to do to decrease their risk of heart disease.