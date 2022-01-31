HealthyWage Challenge with Jillian Michaels

David Roddenberry Co-Founder, HealthyWage.com talks with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo about their partnership with global health and fitness expert Jillian Michael to provide free 6-month access to the Fitness App by Jillian Michaels for participants taking a HealthyWager challenge. The partnership will provide HealthyWager challengers with custom workouts and meal plans—everything they need to succeed—with a chance to win up to $10,000. For more info visit www.healthywage.com/healthywager/jillian/
