Personal Chef Debra Murray joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share some incredible healthy Thanksgiving side dish recipes.

Celery Root Puree Recipe

Serves 4-6

3 large celery root bulbs, peeled and diced into 1 inch pieces

1/3 cup whipped cream cheese

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Place the celery root chunks into a steamer and steam until fork tender (approximately 20 minutes)

When the chunks are for tender, add the celery root and whipped cream cheese to the bowl of a food processor and puree till smooth.

Add salt and pepper to taste, serve hot.

Deb’s Lighter Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Serves 6-8

2 pounds whole steam in the bag fresh green beans, cooked according to the package

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium sweet onion sliced thin

2 tablespoon butter

1 pound cremini or button mushrooms trimmed and sliced thin

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon leaves chopped

½ cup white wine or sherry

½ cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups fried onions, canned or fresh

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cook the steam in a bag green beans according to the instructions.

Preheat a large skillet or braiser pan over medium heat for 3 minutes.

Add the oil to the pan and heat for several minutes.

Add the onion to the pan and cook till tender, about 5 minutes.

Add the butter and, melt then add the mushrooms to the pan.

Season the mushrooms with salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the tarragon to the mushrooms with the wine and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the stock and cream to the pan and taste for additional salt or pepper.

Top with onions and place in the oven for 10 minutes or till onions are golden brown.

Mushroom Sausage Stuffing

Makes 6 cups

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 large, sweet onions, sliced thin

4 cups gourmet mushroom medley, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 sprig thyme

¼ teaspoon ground sage

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup chicken stock

2 pounds bulk sausage (turkey, pork or plant based) cooked and crumbled to small pieces

2 tablespoons butter cut into small pieces

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil and heat for 2-3 minutes.

Add the onions to the pan, increase the heat to medium high and sauté the onions till a golden brown while stirring occasionally. Approximately 20 minutes.

Add the mushroom medley and season with salt and pepper, thyme, and sage. Cook till golden brown.

Increase the heat to high and add the wine and stock, cook for several minutes then lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the cooked sausage to the mushroom mixture and cook while stirring.

Add the butter to the stuffing ½ tablespoon at a time, stirring till it dissolves before adding the next piece of butter.

Remove from heat and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.