Healthy Tailgating for the Big Game

Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares a healthy recipe for Deluxe Veggie Tater Tot Bites for the Big Game.
Deluxe Veggie Tater Tot Bites
Special Sauce
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon mustard
3 tablespoons dill relish
1/8 teaspoon sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 (14-ounce) packages veggie tots (cauliflower, cheese and bacon tots or broccoli tots)
Cheeseburger Filling
1 tablespoon avocado oil
1/2 cup chopped onions
1 minced garlic clove
1 (13-ounce) package beefless ground meat (or ground chicken or turkey)
1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Garnish-
Bacon bits
Shredded lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Dill relish or chopped dill pickles
Preheat oven to 450º-F. Spray regular size muffin tin with non-stick spray.
Make Sauce
Add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and mix together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until assembly.
Prepare Veggie Tots
Place 5 veggie tots inside each muffin tin, bake for 20 minutes. This will be approximately 12 muffin cups.
Make Cheeseburger Filling
In a large skillet, add oil and onions and cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Add garlic and meatless ground beef and cook for 4-5 minutes. Stir in worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.
Using the bottom of a shot glass or back of an ice cream scooper, lightly press inside center of each tater tot muffin cup to create a well. Spoon some meat mixture inside of each tater tot well, then sprinkle cheese over meat. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.
Garnish with bacon bits, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and special sauce.