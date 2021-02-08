Healthy Tailgating for the Big Game

Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares a healthy recipe for Deluxe Veggie Tater Tot Bites for the Big Game.

Deluxe Veggie Tater Tot Bites

Special Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon mustard

3 tablespoons dill relish

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 (14-ounce) packages veggie tots (cauliflower, cheese and bacon tots or broccoli tots)

Cheeseburger Filling

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1/2 cup chopped onions

1 minced garlic clove

1 (13-ounce) package beefless ground meat (or ground chicken or turkey)

1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Garnish-

Bacon bits

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Dill relish or chopped dill pickles

Preheat oven to 450º-F. Spray regular size muffin tin with non-stick spray.

Make Sauce

Add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and mix together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until assembly.

Prepare Veggie Tots

Place 5 veggie tots inside each muffin tin, bake for 20 minutes. This will be approximately 12 muffin cups.

Make Cheeseburger Filling

In a large skillet, add oil and onions and cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Add garlic and meatless ground beef and cook for 4-5 minutes. Stir in worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.

Using the bottom of a shot glass or back of an ice cream scooper, lightly press inside center of each tater tot muffin cup to create a well. Spoon some meat mixture inside of each tater tot well, then sprinkle cheese over meat. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.

Garnish with bacon bits, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and special sauce.