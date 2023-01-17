Chef, caterer and author Debra Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share a healthy taco swap and shared these recipes:

Easy Fish Tacos

Yield: 4 tacos

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 – 6-ounce Cod Filets (Fresh or Frozen)

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon pepper

(or use a half package of taco seasoning from the grocery store)

Lime zest from one lime

Parchment paper

Mango Slaw (see recipe)

Deb’s Salsa (See Recipe)

Jicama Wraps or Tortillas

Directions

Thaw the cod filets if using frozen.

Pat dry with paper towels.

Combine all of the spices in a bowl (or use an envelope of taco seasoning)

Press the cod into the seasoning top and bottom.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the seasoned cod onto the baking sheet, sprinkle with lime zest.

Cook for 3 minutes per side in the preheated oven.

Divide the fish into 4 servings and put in the base of the tortillas or wraps, top with mango slaw and salsa.

Special Diet Information

Trader Joe’s sells the Jicama wraps which are gluten free and corn and dairy free and vegan.

Deb’s Salsa

Serves 4

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 tomatillo peeled

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds and membrane removed

2 garlic cloves

3 green onions

1 small bell pepper

1 14 ounce can dice tomatoes with green chili, cilantro and lime

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

