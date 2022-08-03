Bloom’s hard working Interns Danielle Duarte and Sara Filips appear on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to share some of the healthy habits they learned during their summer internship working on the show. From nutrition apps to hydration tips – the interns shared the helpful information that experts on Bloom have shared with viewers.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.