Executive Chef Luca Bizzari and Partner Mia Maccarrone of Bonu’ Taverna Italiana join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share 2 healthy southern Italian recipes for Auguria (watermelon salad) and Carciofi (sauteed artichokes).

DISH

Auguria – watermelon, caprino (goat cheese), pistacchio

pesto and basil lime sorbet. This dish is rather easy to make,

healthy, refreshing and can appeal to vegetarians and vegans

alike (without the goat cheese)

Ingredients

8 oz Watermelon cubes

2 oz pistachio pesto, 2 spoons of extra virgin olive oil, 1 tsp

chopped basil, 1 soup spoon ground pistachio

2 oz caprino (Italian goat cheese)

1 oz basil lime sorbet

3 mint leaves

Preparation

cut watermelon in small cubes

add pistachio pesto

sprinkle caprino

place sorbet on top of the watermelon

finish with mint leave

DISH

Carciofi – sauteed artichokes, cherry tomatoes, olives,

rosemary and extra virgin olive oil from Sicily. This is a typical

Southern Italian antipasto that can be eaten either warm or

cold. This dish is also very appealing to vegetarians and

vegans

Ingredients

2 boiled cleaned artichokes

3 oz of pitted black olives

4 cherry tomatoes

2 oz of extra virgin olive oil

1 steam of fresh rosemary

Preparation

cut the artichokes in half

In a hot pan put olive oil, add rosemary and artichokes

cook it for 1 minute, add cherry tomatoes and cook for

additional 3 minutes

plate it

Buon Appetito

