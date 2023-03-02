Executive Chef Luca Bizzari and Partner Mia Maccarrone of Bonu’ Taverna Italiana join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share 2 healthy southern Italian recipes for Auguria (watermelon salad) and Carciofi (sauteed artichokes).
DISH
Auguria – watermelon, caprino (goat cheese), pistacchio
pesto and basil lime sorbet. This dish is rather easy to make,
healthy, refreshing and can appeal to vegetarians and vegans
alike (without the goat cheese)
Ingredients
8 oz Watermelon cubes
2 oz pistachio pesto, 2 spoons of extra virgin olive oil, 1 tsp
chopped basil, 1 soup spoon ground pistachio
2 oz caprino (Italian goat cheese)
1 oz basil lime sorbet
3 mint leaves
Preparation
cut watermelon in small cubes
add pistachio pesto
sprinkle caprino
place sorbet on top of the watermelon
finish with mint leave
DISH
Carciofi – sauteed artichokes, cherry tomatoes, olives,
rosemary and extra virgin olive oil from Sicily. This is a typical
Southern Italian antipasto that can be eaten either warm or
cold. This dish is also very appealing to vegetarians and
vegans
Ingredients
2 boiled cleaned artichokes
3 oz of pitted black olives
4 cherry tomatoes
2 oz of extra virgin olive oil
1 steam of fresh rosemary
Preparation
cut the artichokes in half
In a hot pan put olive oil, add rosemary and artichokes
cook it for 1 minute, add cherry tomatoes and cook for
additional 3 minutes
plate it
Buon Appetito
