Healthy Snack Stops Sugar Cravings

Top Master Certified Wellness and Weight Loss Coach, Martha VanCamp shares an amazing recipe for peanut butter sure to stop sugar cravings in their tracks.

Bloom host Gayle Guyardo and her daughter Ali give this simple recipe a try and it was amazing.

Here’s the recipe from

Martha Founder/Head Coach BeMarthaFit

1 cup of PB protein

1 cup of NATURAL peanut butter or any nut butter Approx 1/2 of honey. Honey is needed to bind the Pb balls. Add slowly and mix while adding. If super thick you can add, gradually, a bit of water

