Healthy Snack Solutions with Upper Cut Bites

Uppercut Protein Bites are made for the health conscious consumer, who understand the importance of quality nutrition, seeing good nourishment, to keep going all day long.

Uppercut Protein Bites are a nutritional power packed snack with collagen, whey/pea protein powder, omega oils, oats, peanut butter, brown rice and dark chocolate for both a decadent taste and a terrific nutritional boost.

Entrepreneur and Fitness Trainer, Esther Solano joins Gayle Guyardo to talk about her Uppercut Bites Flying off the shelves.

For more nutritional information or to buy online visit UpperCutBites.com or follow their Instagram account @UpperCutBites to stay up to date on new local retail locations.