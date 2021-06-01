Healthy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

In her ongoing Bloom “Gayle On The Go” series, Gayle Guyardo and her daughter, Ella, try Master Wellness and Weight Loss Certified Coach Martha VanCamp’s certified healthy peanut butter cookies.



3 scoops Vanilla or peanut butter flavored protein powder (Iconic is what I use)

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup of swerve or sweetener of choice (optional)

1 serving Lily’s baking chips, any flavor

3/4 cup all natural peanut butter

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 to 1/2 cup water added slowly



1. Combine all dry ingredients and chocolate chips in bowl and blend together.

2. Add in peanut butter, egg and vanilla and stir well.

3. SLOWLY add water and stir until dough is a

consistency that can be rolled into balls.

4. Spray a cookie sheet and drop 18 equal rolled balls

onto cookie sheet.

5. Press each cookie with a fork like you would traditional

peanut butter cookies.



Preparation time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 15 mins

Difficulty: Easy

Servings: 18

Category: Snack

Posted by: ChefCasey

Posted on: 12/7/20



Calories: 82 cal

Protein: 6 g

Carbs: 2 g

Fat: 6 g

