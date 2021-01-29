“Healthy Long Life” on living longer and healthier

Healthy Long Life is a seven-part documentary series that tackles the problem that when aging, the last ten years of life are spent in sickness, pain and paying crushing medical bills. The good news is that keys to being healthy while aging are uncovered through interviews with the world’s top experts, chefs, cancer survivors and healthy people over the age of 100. The series features a bonus 8th episode with expert comments on how to rise up form coronavirus and COVID-19.

Director, Daniel E. Kennedy and nutritionist, Rosa Contreras-Tessada featured in the series, join Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to share what viewers can expect.

