Recording Artist and Vintner Electra Mustaine shares her recipe for red wine and honey baked chicken. For more recipes visit HouseofMustaine.com

Electra’s Red Wine and Honey Baked Chicken

1/2 cup Red Wine (preferably Merlot)

1/4 cup Soy Sauce (or preferred soy alternative – liquid coconut aminos)

6 Tablespoons of Honey

3 Cloves of crushed garlic

6-9 Chicken Drumsticks

Dash of pepper for taste