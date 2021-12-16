Healthy Holidays… Salad All Winter with Chef Cliff Pleau

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman was arrested Wednesday, months after she allegedly hit and killed a 22 year old woman parked on Ellis Avenue in Unincorporated Lakeland.

According to previous reports, the crash happened on June 20, around 2:15 a.m. when 54-year-old Lisa Breeding of Lakeland drove a 2001 Buick Century head-on into another vehicle.