We want you to have a healthy holiday, and that starts with putting a healthy spin on the food we eat. Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious recipe for mini beef meatball skewers with cranberry barbeque sauce.

HOLIDAY MINI BEEF MEATBALL SKEWERS WITH CRANBERRY BARBECUE SAUCE

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 cup grated fresh zucchini

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 red bell peppers, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 green bell peppers, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

Cranberry Barbecue Sauce

1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce

3 tablespoons barbecue sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine ground beef, zucchini, egg, salt and pepper in medium bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Alternately thread meatballs, red peppers, green peppers and onions onto each of twelve 6-inch skewers. Place skewers on shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Bake in 400°F oven 22 to 25 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatball registers 160°F. Meanwhile, combine cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce in medium saucepan; simmer 5 minutes or until flavors are blended. Drizzle sauce over skewers or serve as dipping sauce, if desired.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.