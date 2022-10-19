As the weather starts to change here in Tampa Bay, it’s time to transform your recipes. Chef Debra Murray joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious harvest spread.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Pomegranate Dressing — Serves 2

SALAD

2 cups tripled wash shredded kale

1 Apple (Honey Crisp or Fuji)

6 thin slices purple onion

¼ cup toasted Sunflower seeds or Pepitas

¼ cup Pomegranate seeds

¼ cup glazed pecans or walnuts (you can use just plain)

¼ cup dried cranberries or cherries

½ cup roasted butternut squash (see recipe below)

¼ cup soft cheese crumbled (Gorgonzola, Blue or Boursin work great!)

DRESSING

¼ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup pomegranate juice

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

TO ASSEMBLE

Massage kale well to help make tender, remove any stems then rinse.

Slice the apple and purple onion very thin.

Divide the kale between two plates, evenly distribute the apple and onion slices between the plates sprinkling on top of the kale.

Divide and sprinkle the remaining ingredients on to the salads.

Place the salads into the refrigerator to chill while making the dressing.

FOR THE DRESSING

(I prefer to use a blender or immersion blender for the vinaigrette, but you can just whisk.)

Put all the ingredients for the dressing in a blender except for the oil. Turn the blender to low and slowly drizzle in the oil. Raise the speed to high for 2-3 seconds. Serve.

Roasted Butternut Squash — Makes 2 Cups