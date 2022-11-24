Alex Pyser, Executive Chef of Allelo who is participating in the Frogman Feast event benefiting the Navy Seal Foundation on Sunday, November 27 joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a healthy recipe for gazpacho.

Gazpacho Recipe

IngredientsQuantityUnit of MeasureNotes
Tomato800gFood milled
Cucumber120gPeeled, chopped
Jalapeno4gSeeds removed
Garlic6g
Red Onion 40gCharred if you’d like it smokey (optional)
Sherry Vinegar40g
EVOO60g
Cilantro12g
Ciabatta30gCut into 1” cubes, stale bread works great!
Roasted Bell Pepper112g
Chile Flakes1g
Paprika2g
Cumin.2g
Salt9g1% total combined weight

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.