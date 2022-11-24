Alex Pyser, Executive Chef of Allelo who is participating in the Frogman Feast event benefiting the Navy Seal Foundation on Sunday, November 27 joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a healthy recipe for gazpacho.

Gazpacho Recipe

Ingredients Quantity Unit of Measure Notes Tomato 800 g Food milled Cucumber 120 g Peeled, chopped Jalapeno 4 g Seeds removed Garlic 6 g Red Onion 40 g Charred if you’d like it smokey (optional) Sherry Vinegar 40 g EVOO 60 g Cilantro 12 g Ciabatta 30 g Cut into 1” cubes, stale bread works great! Roasted Bell Pepper 112 g Chile Flakes 1 g Paprika 2 g Cumin .2 g Salt 9 g 1% total combined weight

