Alex Pyser, Executive Chef of Allelo who is participating in the Frogman Feast event benefiting the Navy Seal Foundation on Sunday, November 27 joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a healthy recipe for gazpacho.
Gazpacho Recipe
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|Unit of Measure
|Notes
|Tomato
|800
|g
|Food milled
|Cucumber
|120
|g
|Peeled, chopped
|Jalapeno
|4
|g
|Seeds removed
|Garlic
|6
|g
|Red Onion
|40
|g
|Charred if you’d like it smokey (optional)
|Sherry Vinegar
|40
|g
|EVOO
|60
|g
|Cilantro
|12
|g
|Ciabatta
|30
|g
|Cut into 1” cubes, stale bread works great!
|Roasted Bell Pepper
|112
|g
|Chile Flakes
|1
|g
|Paprika
|2
|g
|Cumin
|.2
|g
|Salt
|9
|g
|1% total combined weight
