NBC’s Joy Bauer joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to eat more environmentally friendly.

Joy provided the following tips and a recipe straight from her website:

• Shop locally and in-season

• Eat plant-based once a week

• Cut back on food waste

Bauer says “did you know that about 25% of the fresh fruit we purchase is typically wasted? If you have some extra fruit that’s close to its expiration date, skip the trash and transform would-be waste into a 2-ingredient snack that’s crazy fun and tasty!”

Fruit Leather Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 cups fruit*

• 2 tablespoons honey

* You can use frozen fruit but make sure it’s completely defrosted. For larger fruit, like mango and whole strawberries, the measurements should be made with smaller cut-up pieces. Blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries are already small enough!

PREPARATION:

Heat oven to 150° to 175° (must be under 200°F). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or a very flat piece of parchment paper.

Using a blender or food processor, puree the fruit and honey until completely smooth. Pour onto the prepared baking sheet and spread it out to form a thin rectangle using a spatula. Try to make it as even as possible; it can be a bit thicker on the edges since they’ll dry out first. You may want to tap it on the counter a few times to even it out.

Place in the oven for 6 to 8 hours, rotating the pan every hour or so. Remove from oven when the center is no longer wet, sticky, or tacky. It takes a long time to get there! Let it cool completely, then slice it into fruit leather strips using a knife or pizza cutter. This will keep in a sealed container for up to a week.

*To create “rolled fruit leather,” use a pair of scissors to cut the parchment paper and fruit leather (together at the same time) into 8 long strips. Then roll each of them up. The parchment paper will prevent the fruit leather from sticking to itself as you unravel and enjoy.

