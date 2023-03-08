Personal Chef Debra Murray joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to show the sous vide healthy cooking technicque and share a recipe for Sous Vide Chicken and Sous Vide Chicken Bryan.

Sous Vide Chicken

Serves 4

Sous Vide Wand

Container with straight sides at least 8 inches high

Vacuum sealed bags or freezer bags

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts wash, trimmed and patted dry

Favorite seasonings

Place the sous vide wand in straight sided container and fill container with water to the max line on the sous vide wand.

Set the Sous Vide wand to 145 degrees farenheight and timer for 1 ½ hours or up to 4 hours.

Season the chicken breasts lightly on both sides. I typically season the breasts with a pinch of sea salt and a pinch of freshly ground pepper per side. If I am using Montreal Seasoning or Jerk seasoning salt, I use ¼ teaspoon per chicken breast. I like to add a slice of fresh citrus to mine as well as a piece of fresh herbs for instance a sprig of rosemary or fresh thyme.

If you have a vacuum sealing device remove all the air, then seal. I typically do two breasts per package.

If using a store bought freezer bag pace the chicken one breast at a time per bag.

When the water temperature gets to the proper temperature immerse the bags in the water, if using freezer bags be sure to remove all the air by immersing the bag, opening the corner of the bag and using your hand to squeeze out the additional air. I use a chip clip to attach the bad to the die of the container.

Once all the bags are immersed, cover container with plastic wrap or foil to help keep the heat in the container.

In 11/2 hours, the wand will shut off, allow the chicken packages to cool for 15 minutes at room temperature before storing.

The breasts are cooked all the way at this point, you can cut to put on a salad if you like.

I like to sear the chicken to get a golden brown.

One of my favorite things to do is make a quick piccata sauce. 9see below)

Sous Vide Chicken Bryan

Serve 4

4 sous vide chicken breasts with lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small shallot minced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 lemon juice and zest from

½ cup dry white wine

¼ teaspoon Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Flavor

1 tablespoon butter cut into 4 pieces

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cups sun dried tomatoes

2 ounces crumbled goat cheese

I sous vide my chicken for 1 ½ hours at 140 degrees with sea salt and pepper and a slice of lemon.

Drain the sous vide chicken and reserve the lemon slices.

Preheat sauté pan for 1 minute over medium heat.

Add the oil to the pan and heat for 2 minutes.

Add the shallots and garlic to the pan and cooked till translucent approximately 3 minutes.

Add the chicken breasts to the pan and brown on each side, approximately 2 minutes per side.

Remove the chicken and place on a platter.

Add the lemon juice, zest, wine, and bouillon to the pan and raise temperature to high.

Reduce the liquid by half while scraping up the browned pieces of chicken from bottom of the pan.

Add the butter one piece at a time, stirring while adding, don’t add the next piece until the previous is dissolved.

Add the chicken and reserved lemons to the pan as well as the sun dried tomatoes.

To serve place chicken on a plate topped with lemon slice and sundried tomatoes, top with crumbled Goat Cheese, ladle some of the sauce and sprinkle with parsley.

