Rachel Bennett, Executive Chef of The Library Restaurant and Co-founder of Fit Foodies Meal Prep joins Guest Host Maggie Rodriguez in the Bloom Kitchen to make Vegetable Panang Curry with Tofu.

Vegetable Panang Curry with Tofu Recipe

By Executive Chef Rachel Bennett

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced fresh ginger

1/2 a white onion

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1/2 zucchini

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1 small can water chestnuts

3 tablespoons chopped peanuts

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1.5 can coconut milk

2-3 tablespoons Panang Curry paste-depending on spice level (or you can use red curry paste if panang is hard to find.

1 container Extra Firm Tofu

1 tablespoon Soy Sauce

¼ tablespoon Fish Sauce

1 tablespoons Rice wine vinegar

Salt and Pepper

Pinch of Sugar

Procedure:

Cut the red pepper, white onion, and yellow pepper into thin strips. Cut the zucchini into half moons In a medium sized stock pot or dutch oven, drizzle a little olive oil and turn the heat on to medium high. Once hot, add the garlic, white onion, and ginger. Allow vegetables to sweat for 1-2 minutes, but don’t let them burn. Add the zucchini and allow to cook for another 2 minutes Add the curry paste and stir around to incorporate for about 1 minute. Add the coconut milk and stir completely. Reduce heat to medium low and stir together. Allow the curry paste to completely incorporate into the coconut milk. While the curry is cooking, drain your tofu and cut into planks about ¼ in thick. Place on a plate covered with paper towels, and cover with another layer of paper towels. Place either a cast iron skillet, or a few books on top to press out the liquid of the tofu. Do this for 15 minutes each side of the tofu. Once Tofu is pressed, cut into cubes and quickly sear in a separate saute pan. You just want to get a nice sear on it. Once done and add to the curry. Add the water chestnuts, and shredded carrots Season your curry with a little soy sauce, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar, and the lime juice. Once your curry is seasoned to your heat and salt level, serve it over your favorite Jasmine rice, pad thai noodles, or just eat it by itself!

