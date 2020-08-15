LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Healthy Cocktails for National Rum Day

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Bartender Sean O’Connor shares some healthy cocktails for National Rum Day (August 16).

Mojito Mo Problem 

·       2 ounces dark rum 

·       4 lime wedges

·       6 – 8 fresh mint leaves

·       2 heaped tbsp caster sugar

·       1 part club soda

·       Sprig of fresh mint

Directions: In a high-ball glass, add the lime wedges, sugar and mint and gently muddle until the limes release juice. Add Santa Teresa 1796 and mix ingredients with a bar spoon. Fill with crushed ice and stir once again. Add club soda and garnish with mint.

Piña Colada

  • 1.5 oz dark rum
  • .5 oz Bacardi coconut rum
  • 1 oz coconut cream
  • 1.5 oz fresh pineapple juice
  • .5 oz fresh lime juice 
  • .5 oz demerara syrup

Directions: Shake all ingredients with ice, and strain into a snifter with crushed ice, garnished with a pineapple frond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss