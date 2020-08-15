Bartender Sean O’Connor shares some healthy cocktails for National Rum Day (August 16).
Mojito Mo Problem
· 2 ounces dark rum
· 4 lime wedges
· 6 – 8 fresh mint leaves
· 2 heaped tbsp caster sugar
· 1 part club soda
· Sprig of fresh mint
Directions: In a high-ball glass, add the lime wedges, sugar and mint and gently muddle until the limes release juice. Add Santa Teresa 1796 and mix ingredients with a bar spoon. Fill with crushed ice and stir once again. Add club soda and garnish with mint.
Piña Colada
- 1.5 oz dark rum
- .5 oz Bacardi coconut rum
- 1 oz coconut cream
- 1.5 oz fresh pineapple juice
- .5 oz fresh lime juice
- .5 oz demerara syrup
Directions: Shake all ingredients with ice, and strain into a snifter with crushed ice, garnished with a pineapple frond.