Bartender Sean O’Connor shares some healthy cocktails for National Rum Day (August 16).

Mojito Mo Problem

· 2 ounces dark rum

· 4 lime wedges

· 6 – 8 fresh mint leaves

· 2 heaped tbsp caster sugar

· 1 part club soda

· Sprig of fresh mint

Directions: In a high-ball glass, add the lime wedges, sugar and mint and gently muddle until the limes release juice. Add Santa Teresa 1796 and mix ingredients with a bar spoon. Fill with crushed ice and stir once again. Add club soda and garnish with mint.

Piña Colada

1.5 oz dark rum

.5 oz Bacardi coconut rum

1 oz coconut cream

1.5 oz fresh pineapple juice

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz demerara syrup

Directions: Shake all ingredients with ice, and strain into a snifter with crushed ice, garnished with a pineapple frond.