Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies with the Dessert Diva

The Dessert Diva stirs up the fun in the kitchen showing Bloom Host Carissa Galloway, RDN a healthy chocolate chunk cookie recipe that’s Gluten Free. You can follow Dessert Diva on instagram @DessertD

HEALTHY CHUNKY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (GLUTEN FREE)

1 1/2 cups oat flour ( oats ground in food processor)

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup dark brown sugar (use light if you prefer)

1 egg (large)

1/2 cup coconut oil (melted)

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp almond extract

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

3/4 chopped walnuts

Place your old fashioned oats in food processor (you can use quick cook oats) and blend until they resemble flour. Place oat flour in bowl, add baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside.

In large bowl, whisk brown sugar, and egg until combined. Mix in melted coconut oil (melt in microwave approx. 20-30 seconds, take out, and cool slightly) Add in vanilla, and almond extract.

Mix oat flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until well combined. Fold in chocolate chips, and walnuts. Place in refrigerator for up to an hour. You want the dough to be hard.

Preheat oven to 350- place parchment paper on baking sheet.

When dough is hardened up, use a cookie scoop, and pack tightly with dough, place onto baking sheet. Gently, press down your scoops of dough (just slightly)

Bake for 8-10 minutes, until edges are starting to brown. They may look a little underdone. Let sit on pan a few minutes, before transferring to parchment paper, or wire cooling rack. Let cool completely. ENJOY!

NOTES- you can use semi sweet if you don’t like dark chocolate. If the dough seems a little crumbly, just quickly use your hands to form dough ball. If you don’t have a cookie scoop, just take out about 1 tbls of dough for each cookie.

If you don’t have a food processor, you can use a blender.