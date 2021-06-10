Our favorite “Kid Tested Kid Approved” star, Liam Dougherty, is bringing in backup for Bloom TV’s popular healthy cooking for kids segment, his kid sister El.



Alongside them is their mom, a registered dietitian and personal nutrition counselor, Abigail Dougherty, and we are making Healthy Carrot Banana Oatmeal Cookies for Babies in this “Gayle on the Go.”



https://www.mjandhungryman.com/banana-oatmeal-cookies/#9-carrot-banana-oatmeal-cookies



Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.