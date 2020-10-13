Healthy bread and waffles, there is such a thing

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Second stimulus checks: Trump urges GOP to ‘strongly’ focus on relief for Americans
California Republican Party admits it owns unofficial, ‘illegal’ ballot drop boxes
Wave before second wave? COVID-19 cases sharply rising across US
Biden has slight edge in Florida in NewsNation/Emerson College poll
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Florida voting organization accused of changing voter’s party affiliation on registration form, election official says
Video
Top Stories
Pinellas Park family questions delay in collecting on life insurance claim
Video
Top Stories
989-pound pumpkin, largest in the state on display in Tampa
Video
Second Lady Karen Pence campaigns in Tampa
Video
Senate committee prepares for ‘long, contentious week’ as SCOTUS confirmation hearings begin
Video
Self-driving shuttle hits Tampa streets for passenger service
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida voting organization accused of changing voter’s party affiliation on registration form, election official says
Video
Top Stories
Pinellas Park family questions delay in collecting on life insurance claim
Video
Top Stories
After a nine-month fight, Lowe’s corrects error for woman charged twice for new stove
Video
After ban expires and evictions resume, many fear surge in homelessness
Video
Election 2020: 12 Floridians reported alleged voter fraud in August primary, state records show
Video
City of Tampa celebrates Steve Andrews Day
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Mullen brushes aside criticism for wanting to ‘pack Swamp’
Top Stories
Arians discusses disappointing finish in loss to Bears
Video
Live game updates: Houston Astros vs Tampa Bay Rays
Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle lit in purple, gold to celebrate Lakers NBA Championship win
Video
Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
989-pound pumpkin, largest in the state on display in Tampa
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay schools see an uptick in on-campus learning
‘It’s about protecting others’: Hillsborough superintendent expresses importance of following COVID-19 guidelines after recent exposure
Video
Second stimulus checks: No House vote expected this week on federal aid
Dick’s Sporting Goods to hire up to 9,000 holiday workers
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Healthy bread and waffles, there is such a thing
Bloom
by:
Gayle Guyardo
Posted:
Oct 12, 2020 / 08:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2020 / 08:28 PM EDT
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
10-year-old boy found dead after deputies called to Tampa home for shooting
Video
Pedestrian struck, killed by car; Hillsborough deputies hit body on way to scene
Video
Carnival announces more cruise cancellations going into 2021
California Republican Party admits it owns unofficial, ‘illegal’ ballot drop boxes
2 arrested for racing more than 100 mph on Skyway Bridge, FHP says
Video
989-pound pumpkin, largest in the state on display in Tampa
Video
Florida amendments explained: What to know before you vote on proposed changes to state constitution
Video
Tampa man given same experimental treatment as President Trump shares story of COVID-19 recovery
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay schools see an uptick in on-campus learning
Election 2020: Do debates actually impact how people vote?
Video
Mental Health Awareness Week: Florida among states with worst access to mental healthcare
Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement
Video
LIST: New Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1
More Don't Miss