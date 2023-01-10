Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with 4 pro tips to guide you into living your healthiest, best life in your 50’s.

PRO TIPS:

Focus on 8+ hours of sleep

Focus on strength training

Limit alcohol

Eat lean protein

