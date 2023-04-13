Internal Medicine and Advanced Aesthetic Physician Anne Hermann, MD with Hermann Aesthetics and Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss CoolPeel, the Revolutionary, award-winning, CO2 laser with High Pulse technology that delivers traditional CO2 results with little to no downtime. For more information or to schedule a reservation for CoolPeel visit www.doctorhermann.com or call in Tampa 813-902-9559 or St. Pete 727-278-3992 *Mention that you saw us on Bloom for 10% discount on CoolPeel through June 30th 2023

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.