Many Americans got a bit lax in their oral health routine during the pandemic, but even if you’re already in pain or dealing with a cracked tooth, it’s not too late to get help and save your natural teeth.



According to a recent survey fielded by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), the organization that represents root canal specialists known as endodontists who save natural teeth and relieve tooth pain, 81% of American adults wish they had taken better care of their natural teeth, and 43% admit that tooth pain or oral health issues negatively affects their productivity or ability to focus.



They’re not wrong. Oral health involves more than just keeping those pearly whites looking their best. Poor dental health can lead to overall health issues and can negatively impact mood, confidence, ability to carry out daily tasks, your social life, AND your love life. What many people don’t know is that there are specialists who are trained in saving teeth who can help you beyond that of a general dentist.



Stefan I. Zweig, D.D.S., President of the American Association of Endodontists, joins Bloom to discuss how the general public can prevent dental emergencies, the benefits of saving natural teeth, and what kind of help to seek out if you’re already in pain or have a cracked tooth.

