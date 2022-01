TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The December inflation report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that, generally, grocery prices were starting to go down, with some exceptions for fresh fruits and vegetables. But that report only covers changes to the prices we see in stores.

When people talk inflation, they usually refer to the Consumer Price Index. Separately, there's a report that tracks price changes on the other side of buying and selling. The Producer Price Index is different, it covers price increases that hit suppliers and producers. Think business owners, restaurants and bakeries, places that make food for you or create what you buy in stores or when you go out to eat.