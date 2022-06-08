Rowing is one of the most perfect exercises. It’s low impact but full body, and the sport is exploding in downtown Tampa.



Younger women find it’s a great way to stay in shape and lose weight, and older woman find it can keep them young and healthy up until their 80s.



Kathy Fountain, President, Tampa Athletic Club (TAC) and Meghan Parsons, rower and board member TAC join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about a free learn to row day coming up on Saturday June 11 at the downtown boathouse, as part of National Learn To Row Day.



TAC is partnering with the city of Tampa to host this free event.

People can sign up at

https://www.teamtamparowing.com/ or for adult rowing, they can reach us at rowtac.org.

