Longevity Dietitian Ella Davar, RD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share why she loves POM Wonderful pomegranate juice and recommends it for her clients for its health benefits. Ella also talked about the health benefits of Halos mandarins and shared an easy gummies recipe using POM Wonderful pomegranate juice. Make sure to take advantage of the incredible health benefits of POM Wonderful pomegranate juice today. Check out your local supermarket to add this delicious and naturally sweet juice to you healthy eating plan. You can visit or more information pomwonderful.com and halosfun.com for more information.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.