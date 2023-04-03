Golf Foundation Florida Veterans Hall of Fame Inductee, Special Operations Warrior and USSOCOM Patriots Award Recipient Thomas G,. Gates joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share details about the Special Operations Warrior Golf Foundation tournament happening in Tampa Bay.

The Special Operations Warrior Golf Foundation is a charitable organization which utilizes the healing and networking power of golf to assist Special Operations wounded, ill, and injured warriors recover, rehabilitate, and reintegrate into civilian life.

This assistance is provided using a retreat format held at golf venues throughout the U.S. and Ireland, using the game of golf as its core activity. Each retreat has 6-10 participating warriors and lasts for 5-7 days. Participants are limited to Veterans of the U.S. Military Special Operations Forces who experienced wounds, illnesses, or injuries related to combat (or the military training directly associated therewith) while in the service of our country.

To sign up to participate in the golf tournament click here.

