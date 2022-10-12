Children have been through so much in the last 2 years with the Covid-19 Pandemic and its consequences of fear, anxiety, isolation, and uncertainty, impacting their education, socialization, and self-esteem.

Many experts believe children’s mental health has been terribly affected by all of these events.

Jeffrey Cain the CEO of Character GPS joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how his program give youth hope to overcome, recover, and get back on track by growing their character.

“We give them the confidence and tools to navigate through these challenging times we are in to take control of their lives to become happy, healthy adults.”, Cain said.

The public is invited to the annual Character GPS Leadership Luncheon on Wednesday Nov. 30th 11:45am – 1:15pm

