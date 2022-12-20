Personal Chef Deb Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global talk show Bloom with amazing healing chicken soup and bone broth recipes.

Studies have shown that a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup may help clear nasal congestion and ease cold symptoms.

Medical experts point to the ingredients. Salt and other seasonings in moderation can help combat the feeling of dull taste buds, and chicken helps your body produce serotonin that can enhance your mood.

Adding in vegetables such as carrots, celery, and onion have vitamins C and K, and other antioxidants and minerals.

Experts also say when you have a cold, it’s also important to stay hydrated, she added.

A clear broth is warm and soothing, making it a great source of hydration while you’re sick, especially if you have a sore throat.

Adding noodles will provide carbohydrates that help you feel full and satisfied. Carbs are also a good source of energy for your body, when you are feeling sick and sluggish.

Chef Deb shared these recipes:

Chicken Bone Broth

Makes 2 quarts

2 pounds chicken backs and necks

2 pounds chicken wings

½ tablespoon Sea Salt

1 teaspoon pepper

6 quarts of water

Place all the ingredients in a large stock pot and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to a simmer and simmer for at least 2 hours, skimming occasionally to remove the fat or foam.

Strain broth through a sieve before storing.

Remove the hardened fat before using.

Homemade Chicken Soup

Serves 6

1 ½ pounds bone in chicken pieces (legs, thighs, breasts)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

8 cups chicken stock

1 medium onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, diced

2 large carrots, peeled and sliced

2 sprigs fresh parsley

1 cube chicken bouillon (optional)

1 ½ cups egg noodles or broken spaghetti

Place the chicken pieces, salt, pepper, and stock into a stock pot, bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Cook for 1 hour.

Remove the chicken from the pot.

Discard the skin and bones. Cut up the chicken.

Add the chicken, onions, celery, carrots, parsley, and chicken soup seasoning to the pot and bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat to low and cook for 30 minutes longer.

Bring the soup back to a boil and stir in the noodles. Cook, uncovered, until noodles are tender, about 8 minutes.

