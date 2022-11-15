Therapist and the Author of “Mother Hunger: How Adult Daughters Can Understand and Heal From Lost Nurturance, Protection, and Guidance”, Kelly McDaniel, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about how women can break cycles of pain and bad relationships.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.