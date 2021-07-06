HBO Max Series Full Bloom Blossoms to Season 2

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Full Bloom takes viewers into a vibrant and wondrous world, featuring ten talented and innovative up-and-coming florists who bring their spectacular creative visions to a grueling but gorgeous competition series.

Bloom host Gayle Guyardo features the popular series and shares what viewers can expect from the HBO Max production in Season 2.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss