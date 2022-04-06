“Have You Heard About Greg,” is an original documentary film that pulls back the curtain of acclaimed author Greg O’Brien’s 13-Year Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease



The feature Have You Heard about Greg? (HYHAG), is a heartfelt portrayal of Greg O’Brien, an award-winning journalist who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 59 after a traumatic brain injury.





Producer and star of the documentary, Greg O’Brien, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the feature set for release in select theatres nationwide including Los Angeles and New York on May 6, 2022.

