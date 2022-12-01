The Food Network’s Holiday Baking Champion, Chef Jason Smith, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious blondie recipe for the holidays.

HARVEST SPICE BLONDIES – SERVES 12

INGREDIENTS:

¾ cup butter, melted

1 cup packed brown sugar

¾ cup white sugar

2 eggs, beaten

3 tsp vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup white chocolate chips

TOPPING:

One small can dulce de leche

2 TBSP bourbon

OPTIONAL GARNISH:

Crushed pecans

Dried Cranberries

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°F Line a 9×13-inch baking pan with parchment paper leaving some overhang for easy removal, set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until well combined. Whisk in the eggs and vanilla extract until fully combined.

Add the flour, baking powder, salt, and spice, mix until just combined, then fold in the white chocolate chips.

Pour the batter into the prepared 9×13 pan and spread it around into one even layer.

Bake for 28 to 32 minutes or until the top is set and lightly browned. Remove from the oven, place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Make the topping by whisking the dulce and bourbon together, pour over the cooled bars and slice into bars, place on serving platter. Garnish with crushed pecans and cranberries.

ENJOY!!!

