Harnessing the Nine Hallmarks of Aging

Aging is not set in stone, and living a healthy, energetic, and productive life beyond 100 is going to become achievable for most people under 60 today.

Drawing on knowledge and insights from research, and conversations with global leaders in aging health Macpherson presents a guide to understanding the science and the knowledge to slow, repair and even reverse the biological signs of aging on our bodies.

MacPherson joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health & wellness show Bloom to share steps to take now to reverse aging.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.