Food Blogger and Recipe Develope Gina Ferwerda shares her recipes for Harissa Shakshuka and Cherry Pineapple Prosecco Margarita.

HARISSA SHAKSHUKA

Serves 6

Active Prep Time 15 Minutes

Cook Time 30 Minutes

I love this recipe for breakfast, brunch, or dinner. It is a versatile dish that is great anytime of the day. The addition of Harissa adds a level of flavor that elevates this simple recipe to a whole new level. I love to serve this with crusty bread.

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup red bell pepper, diced

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes, diced

1/3 cup Harissa

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

3/4 cup parmesan cheese, freshly shredded

6 large eggs

Garnish

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 teaspoon smoked red pepper flakes

DIRECTIONS:

1 – Add olive oil, onions and peppers to a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cook over medium-low heat for 5 minutes, or until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 more seconds, stirring continually. Add tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, Harissa, salt, cumin, pepper and smoked paprika. Stir together and cook for 15 minutes.

2 – Using the back of a spoon, make a well and add 2 tablespoons of shredded parmesan cheese. Press cheese into the well and crack one egg into the cheese well. Repeat the same step for the remaining cheese and eggs. Continue to cook for an additional 7-10 minutes, or until whites are set and yolks are runny. Garnish with fresh cilantro, feta cheese and red pepper flakes.

CHERRY PINEAPPLE PROSECCO MARGARITA

Serves 1

Fresh lime wedges

Lime salt, for rimming

2 ounces tart cherry juice

2 ounces reposado tequila

1 ounce triple sec

2 ounces freshly squeezed pineapple juice

1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

Prosecco

Freshly cubed pineapple

Fresh black cherries, pitted

Rub the rim of the glass with the wedges and roll half of the glass in the salt. Place a few ice cubes into cocktail glasses. Shake the cherry juice, tequila, triple sec, pineapple juice and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker then carefully pour into the glass. Top with some Prosecco and garnish with a pineapple and cherry skewer.