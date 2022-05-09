Mindset expert, Peggy Sullivan who is the author of “Happiness Is Your Responsibility” joins Bloom for a Mental Health Awareness month to help moms and women become the best version of themselves.



Peggy is also the founder and president of national nonprofit, SheCAN, an organization helping women grow professionally & personally.



Peggy shares how women inherent stress of being a modern woman & how value-based time management can take you from surviving to thriving as a mother.

