Hands Across The Bay Opens Empowerment Center for Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Victims

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom visited the new Hands Across The Bay Empowerment Center.



The center is a place where Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Victims can becoming survivors.



Many donations made the center possible.



David Lesser with Windstar Homes did the entire build out of the center.



During the pandemic when Hands Across the Bay had to halt all fundraisers a woman who just moved to Tampa Bay, Ingrid Arneberg, who heard about the mission and donated $10,000.00 to help with a healing room.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.