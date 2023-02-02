Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about gut healthy foods and shares a recipe for Salmon Croquette with Green Beans and Mushrooms.

Salmon Croquette With Green Beans And Mushrooms

Salmon Croquette

1 Lb Wild Salmon, Pin Bones Out

1lb Sweet Potato Or 1 16 Oz Bag Defrosted Butternut Squash, Drained

2 Tsp Herbamare 2 Tbsp Mayonnaise

Preheat Oven To 425 Degrees. Bake Sweet Potato For 20-30 Minutes Until Soft. When There Is 15 Minutes Left On Timer, Place Salmon On Parchment Paper On Cooking Sheet And Bake In Oven. Salmon Is Cooked When White Shows On The Fish. Remove From Oven And When Cool Enough To Touch, Break Off Salmon From Skin And Place It Mixing Bowl With Peeled Sweet Potato. Season With Herbamare, Mayo And Mix Salmon With Sweet Potato, Mashing It Al Together With Your Hands. Line Baking Sheet With Fresh Parchment Paper. Form 12 Ovals And Place On Sheet Pan. Bake In Oven For 8- 12 Minutes To Brown.

If Using Butternut Squash, Defrost Overnight And Drain For 10-15 Minutes In Colander To Eliminate Excess Moisture. Puree With Immersion Blender And Then Follow Rest Of Recipe.

Green Beans With Mushrooms

1 Lb Bag Frozen Cut Geen Beans 8 Cremini Mushrooms

Olive Oil/Ghee/ Coconut Oil 2 Tsp Dried Thyme

2 Tsp Himalayan Pink Salt

Preheat Oven To 375 Degrees. Cut Mushroom Into Thin Slices. Place Cut Green Beans On Parchment Paper Lined Baking Sheet Along With Mushrooms. Drizzle Olive Oil On Top Over Veggies Followed By Salt And Thyme. Mix With Hands To Coat Evenly. Bake 15 Minutes.

