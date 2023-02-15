Hungry VX Celebrity Chef Jason Smith joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a guilty pleasure dessert recipe for Chocolate Bacon Carmel Pie. Try a healthy swap – or remember portion control!

Chocolate Bacon Caramel Pie Recipe

By Chef Jason Smith

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 pound bacon, chopped

1 chocolate cracker pie crust

1 small box chocolate instant pudding

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

2 tsp vanilla

2 cups fresh whipped cream

½ cup favorite caramel sauce

½ cup toasted pecans, chopped

Directions:

Place bacon in a skillet and cook until crispy, remove and let drain.

In a mixing bowl place, the pudding mix, cream, and vanilla and whisk together.

Once thick place in pie crust, and smooth out.

Sprinkle half the pecans over filling, spread whipped cream over top evenly.

Drizzle with caramel sauce.

Garnish with rest of pecans.

Place In fridge and let set for 2 hours before serving.

