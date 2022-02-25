Guapo’s Giant Heart | A Heartwarming Children’s Book Based on a True Story

Guapo’s Giant Heart is based on the true, heartwarming story of a baby calf with no place to live until a kind human adopts him and gives him a loving home. With a safe place to rest his head and plenty of food and love, Guapo keeps growing . . . and growing and growing! Although Guapo is a sweet, friendly cow, not everyone is kind to him at first.

Janet Zappala an Emmy-award-winning news anchor and reporter, and the co-author of Guapo’s Giant Heart joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how the book is designed to help children improve their social skills.

