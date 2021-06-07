Growing Vegetables in Extreme Heat

The hot and humid summers in Florida make it hard to grow vegetables, but if you look to Asian cuisine, you’ll find veggies suitable for our steamy climate, and foods that are good for your health.

In her on going “Gayle On The Go” series airing weekdays on Bloom, Gayle Guyardo catches up with a top agriculture expert in Florida, Kenneth Coogan of Critter Companions, to find out how to grow three healthy vegetables right in your own back yard.

