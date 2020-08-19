Grilled Fruit Salad

Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares a delicious recipe for Grilled Fruit Salad.

Grilled Fruit Salad  
Serves 6 to 8

Grilled Fruit
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon honey (or hot honey)
1 tablespoon cherry balsamic vinegar (or white balsamic)
⅛ teaspoon salt 
⅛ teaspoon black pepper 
3 fresh peaches, halved and pitted 
3 fresh plums, halved and pitted 
3 fresh nectarines, halved and pitted 

Icing
¼ cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon water 
Juice of 2 limes, divided use

1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled 
½ cup fresh blackberries
½ cup fresh raspberries
½ cup fresh sweet cherries, pitted 
½ cup fresh blueberries 

Fresh mint leaves, to garnish 

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. 

PREPARE GRILLED FRUIT
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper. Brush over halved stone fruit.

Place fruit, cut-side down, on grill. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. 

MAKE ICING
In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, water and the juice of 1 lime. 

ASSEMBLE
Add all fruit to a large serving bowl. Top fruit with juice of remaining lime, then drizzle with icing. Garnish with mint leaves.
Gina Ferwerda Author, Meals from the Mitten

