Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares a delicious recipe for Grilled Fruit Salad.

Grilled Fruit Salad

Serves 6 to 8

Grilled Fruit

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon honey (or hot honey)

1 tablespoon cherry balsamic vinegar (or white balsamic)

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

3 fresh peaches, halved and pitted

3 fresh plums, halved and pitted

3 fresh nectarines, halved and pitted

Icing

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon water

Juice of 2 limes, divided use

1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled

½ cup fresh blackberries

½ cup fresh raspberries

½ cup fresh sweet cherries, pitted

½ cup fresh blueberries

Fresh mint leaves, to garnish

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

PREPARE GRILLED FRUIT

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper. Brush over halved stone fruit.

Place fruit, cut-side down, on grill. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side.

MAKE ICING

In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, water and the juice of 1 lime.

ASSEMBLE

Add all fruit to a large serving bowl. Top fruit with juice of remaining lime, then drizzle with icing. Garnish with mint leaves.

Gina Ferwerda Author, Meals from the Mitten