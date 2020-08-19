Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares a delicious recipe for Grilled Fruit Salad.
Grilled Fruit Salad
Serves 6 to 8
Grilled Fruit
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon honey (or hot honey)
1 tablespoon cherry balsamic vinegar (or white balsamic)
⅛ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
3 fresh peaches, halved and pitted
3 fresh plums, halved and pitted
3 fresh nectarines, halved and pitted
Icing
¼ cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon water
Juice of 2 limes, divided use
1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled
½ cup fresh blackberries
½ cup fresh raspberries
½ cup fresh sweet cherries, pitted
½ cup fresh blueberries
Fresh mint leaves, to garnish
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
PREPARE GRILLED FRUIT
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper. Brush over halved stone fruit.
Place fruit, cut-side down, on grill. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side.
MAKE ICING
In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, water and the juice of 1 lime.
ASSEMBLE
Add all fruit to a large serving bowl. Top fruit with juice of remaining lime, then drizzle with icing. Garnish with mint leaves.
Gina Ferwerda Author, Meals from the Mitten