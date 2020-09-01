Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares her recipe for Grilled Cherry Chipotle Pork Tenderloin.

Grilled Cherry-Chipotle Pork Tenderloin with Cherry Salsa

This is an easy yet impressive recipe for summer if you don’t have a lot of time. You can marinate this ahead of time and when you are ready to grill, this dish can be ready in less than 30 minutes. If you’re looking for a go-to salsa, this is my favorite recipe, whether or not you have fresh cherries. The adobo sauce is spicy, but brown sugar and cherries tone it down.

Serves 4

1 whole pork tenderloin (approximately 1 pound)

Marinade

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup tart Montmorency cherry juice

¼ cup brown sugar

Juice and zest of 2 limes

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons adobo sauce

1 teaspoon salt

Cherry Salsa

6 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored (or 28 ounces canned tomatoes)

½ small onion, peeled (¼ cup)

1 small jalapeño, trimmed and seeded

2 cloves garlic

¼ cup fresh cilantro, plus extra for garnish

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon House Seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic, onion and smoked paprika)

1 cup sweet cherries, pitted and divided use

Trim any fat or silverskin from the pork.

MAKE MARINADE

In a small bowl, mix together all marinade ingredients. Reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade, and pour the rest over the pork tenderloin in a resealable bag. Refrigerate the bag for at least 2 hours, or up to 12.

MAKE SALSA

Add all Cherry Salsa ingredients, except for ½ cup of the sweet cherries, to a food processor. Roughly chop the reserved cherries and set aside. Process the salsa ingredients for 20 to 30 seconds. Pour the salsa into a small bowl, then mix in the remaining chopped cherries. Cover and refrigerate until assembly.

PREPARE PORK

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Remove pork from marinade, and discard used marinade. Grill pork for 12 to 15 minutes, turning halfway through. Brush the pork with the reserved 2 tablespoons of marinade while grilling. Remove from grill, lightly tent with foil and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing. (Internal temperature should reach 145ºF for a slight pink inside or up to 160ºF for well-done.)

ASSEMBLE

Place pork on a cutting board and cut into desired slices. Sprinkle cut slices with Smoked House Seasoning. Drizzle ½ cup cherry salsa over pork, and garnish with fresh cilantro.

NOTE

1 cup sweet cherries = approximately 20 cherries

Salsa makes approximately 3 cups.

Oven-roasting instead of grilling: Heat a cast-iron skillet to medium heat and add marinated pork tenderloin. Cook for 1 minute each side, or until browned, then transfer to oven at 400º F for 20 to 30 minutes.

Gina Ferwerda

Author, Meals from the Mitten